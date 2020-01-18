Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,344,000 after purchasing an additional 821,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 120.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,352,000 after purchasing an additional 926,897 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 32.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,620,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after purchasing an additional 398,854 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 60,770.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,414,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,687 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $128.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.20. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $81.64 and a 1 year high of $129.95.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $748.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.64 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 16.00%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 4,643 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $549,591.91. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,288 shares of company stock worth $7,609,276 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America set a $125.00 price target on Allegion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

