Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 765 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Celanese by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Celanese by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 18,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Celanese by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $117.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.92. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. Celanese had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Celanese and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.59.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

