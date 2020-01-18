180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $306,000 Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

AAP opened at $151.05 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.09 and a 12-month high of $182.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.99.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

