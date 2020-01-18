Altium Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.4% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Chevron by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,890,000 after purchasing an additional 360,758 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,023,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,133 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

CVX stock opened at $115.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.48. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.17 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Chevron’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

