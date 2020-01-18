Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,371 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 344,893 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.09% of Seagate Technology worth $13,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 32.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,450 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,909 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.61. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 62,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $3,714,875.19. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $165,967.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,728.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,533 shares of company stock worth $29,107,787 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

