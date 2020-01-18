Deutsche Bank Lowers Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to Sell

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has GBX 368 ($4.84) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 371 ($4.88).

CRST has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 407 ($5.35) price target (up from GBX 396 ($5.21)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, September 27th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 379 ($4.99) to GBX 412 ($5.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 455 ($5.99) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Crest Nicholson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 405.18 ($5.33).

CRST stock opened at GBX 442 ($5.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 420.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 382.86. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.17).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

