Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 139,888 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 139,888 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $9,394,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,037,403 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $170,795,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $1,375,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 33.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 190,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after buying an additional 47,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $506,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.16. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $62.93 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

