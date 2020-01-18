Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,929 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.09% of Xylem worth $12,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 69,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,080 shares of company stock worth $1,016,717. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

XYL stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $85.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.