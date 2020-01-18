Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,797 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 309,837 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $62.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.04. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

