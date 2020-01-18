Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572,482 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $11,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 76,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $46.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0973 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

