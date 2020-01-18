Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $8.73 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,749 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $118.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.70 and a 200-day moving average of $116.38. The stock has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

