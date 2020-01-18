Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.09% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $11,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $82,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XRAY opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.77.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

