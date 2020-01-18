Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $11.38 Million Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies stock opened at $154.40 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $110.65 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.41. The stock has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen raised their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

