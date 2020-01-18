Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,110 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.72.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $285.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.66. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $344.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

