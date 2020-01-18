Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 446 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $159.98 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

