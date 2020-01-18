Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 1,827 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.82, for a total value of $375,816.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,238.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.31, for a total value of $174,514.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,172.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,427 shares of company stock worth $2,263,771 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.46.

Shares of PH stock opened at $207.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.13. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $152.18 and a one year high of $212.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

