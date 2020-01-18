Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,247 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.96. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

