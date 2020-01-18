Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNV. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of $68.19 and a 12 month high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.97.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James set a $108.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.