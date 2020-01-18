Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its position in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,494,328 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 570,474 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.24% of Transocean worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Transocean by 234.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 600.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 676.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Transocean in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Transocean in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. Transocean LTD has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

