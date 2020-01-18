$0.28 EPS Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.30. SITE Centers reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Compass Point downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SITC opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SITE Centers by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,665,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 183,117 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in SITE Centers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 161,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in SITE Centers by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in SITE Centers by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

