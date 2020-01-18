$0.28 EPS Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.30. SITE Centers reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.
On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SITE Centers.
SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ SITC opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SITE Centers by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,665,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 183,117 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in SITE Centers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 161,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in SITE Centers by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in SITE Centers by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
