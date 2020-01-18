Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. Denny’s reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.62 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of DENN opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.06. Denny’s has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $23.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42.

In other Denny’s news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 2,529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Denny’s by 341.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 380,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 294,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

See Also: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.