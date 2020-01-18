Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Kadmon reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kadmon.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 188.03% and a negative net margin of 9,855.14%.

KDMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,470,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Kadmon by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 114,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 76,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KDMN opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $588.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.48. Kadmon has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $5.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

