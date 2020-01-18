Zacks: Analysts Anticipate At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) to Post $0.34 EPS

Brokerages expect At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. At Home Group posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOME shares. William Blair downgraded shares of At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.75 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in At Home Group by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in At Home Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 66,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in At Home Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in At Home Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOME stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $385.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

