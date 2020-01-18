Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). 8X8 posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.51 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Summit Insights raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $74,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $98,733.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in 8X8 by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

