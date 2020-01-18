$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.74. Medpace reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $216.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.14 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

MEDP opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. Medpace has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $92.07.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,914,000 after acquiring an additional 406,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,362,000 after buying an additional 150,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medpace by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,586,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Medpace by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,843,000 after buying an additional 260,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Medpace by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 578,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,877,000 after buying an additional 283,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

