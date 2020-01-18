Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) SVP Sells $61,000.00 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RARE opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.16. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average is $48.22.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 470.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.16%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.74) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,611,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,858,000 after buying an additional 1,110,316 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 948.0% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 834,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after buying an additional 754,706 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6,239.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after buying an additional 270,742 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $11,431,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,628,000 after buying an additional 130,561 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

