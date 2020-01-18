Insider Buying: Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director Purchases 9,160 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director John D. Cumming purchased 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $67,967.20.

Shares of CWGL stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. Crimson Wine Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL)

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$0.28 EPS Expected for SITE Centers Corp. This Quarter
$0.28 EPS Expected for SITE Centers Corp. This Quarter
Denny’s Corp Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share
Denny’s Corp Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kadmon Holdings Inc to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kadmon Holdings Inc to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate At Home Group Inc to Post $0.34 EPS
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate At Home Group Inc to Post $0.34 EPS
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 8×8, Inc. to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 8×8, Inc. to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share
$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medpace Holdings Inc This Quarter
$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medpace Holdings Inc This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report