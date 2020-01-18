Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €53.00 by UBS Group

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRN. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €72.90 ($84.77) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €64.69 ($75.22).

Shares of Krones stock opened at €68.80 ($80.00) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of €58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.40. Krones has a one year low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a one year high of €88.85 ($103.31). The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 23.71.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

