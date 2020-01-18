SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) CFO Sells $69,880.00 in Stock

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $69,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Patrick Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of SJW Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $71,160.00.

SJW opened at $72.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.27. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $74.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,442,000 after acquiring an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,227,000 after acquiring an additional 92,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,956 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 511,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

