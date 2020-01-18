zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €52.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €101.33 ($117.83).

Get zooplus alerts:

zooplus stock opened at €84.40 ($98.14) on Tuesday. zooplus has a 12 month low of €78.40 ($91.16) and a 12 month high of €128.60 ($149.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €83.74 and its 200-day moving average is €104.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $603.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.82.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.