UBS Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €128.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €110.10 ($128.02).

ETR:RHM opened at €104.75 ($121.80) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €101.08 and its 200-day moving average is €106.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €81.14 ($94.35) and a 12 month high of €118.60 ($137.91). The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

