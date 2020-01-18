Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €56.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.20 ($68.84) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €54.11 ($62.92).

VNA stock opened at €50.14 ($58.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.89. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €41.54 ($48.30) and a 52 week high of €50.30 ($58.49). The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion and a PE ratio of 28.01.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

