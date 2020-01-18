Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €51.00 by Deutsche Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been given a €51.00 ($59.30) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NDA. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €45.81 ($53.27).

Aurubis stock opened at €53.36 ($62.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.60. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €34.97 ($40.66) and a 12-month high of €58.00 ($67.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.23.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

