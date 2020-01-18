Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Sells $76,920.40 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $76,920.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Friday, December 27th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $165,572.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $168,300.44.

On Monday, October 28th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $171,670.18.

On Thursday, October 24th, Jonathan Faddis sold 818 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.91, for a total value of $117,718.38.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $148.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.05. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $176.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 119.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 price target on Veeva Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 124,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 43,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.