Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Sells $90,064.08 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $90,064.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,957.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Alan Mateo sold 4,027 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $572,518.59.

On Monday, December 2nd, Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $599,350.62.

On Friday, November 1st, Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $573,745.26.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Alan Mateo sold 890 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $130,643.10.

Shares of VEEV opened at $148.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 119.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.05. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,833,000 after buying an additional 1,231,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,328,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,301,000 after buying an additional 959,268 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 933,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,292,000 after buying an additional 890,867 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,054,000 after buying an additional 569,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 420.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 662,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,452,000 after buying an additional 535,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

