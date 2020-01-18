Independent Research Analysts Give Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) a €16.50 Price Target

Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SZU. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Suedzucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.50 ($18.02).

SZU opened at €14.81 ($17.22) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -3.41. Suedzucker has a 1 year low of €11.20 ($13.02) and a 1 year high of €16.52 ($19.21).

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

