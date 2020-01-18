UBS Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €84.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sixt presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €103.00 ($119.77).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €95.50 ($111.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 19.60. Sixt has a 52-week low of €71.90 ($83.60) and a 52-week high of €103.40 ($120.23). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €89.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €88.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

