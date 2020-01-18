DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €18.87 ($21.94).

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €15.88 ($18.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.91 million and a P/E ratio of 17.39. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a 1 year high of €31.51 ($36.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.32.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

