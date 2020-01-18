Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.25 Million

Brokerages expect Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) to report sales of $13.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.20 million to $13.30 million. Airgain posted sales of $16.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $55.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.90 million to $56.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.18 million, with estimates ranging from $55.80 million to $56.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 million. Airgain had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 4.59%. Airgain’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Airgain in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the third quarter worth $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the third quarter worth $139,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 10.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 133,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 1.88. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

