Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $2,648,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 12.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 158.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 94,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $47.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.87.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

