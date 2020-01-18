St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Price Target Increased to GBX 530 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.

SMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

LON:SMP opened at GBX 500 ($6.58) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 483.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 443.30. St. Modwen Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 370 ($4.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 522.31 ($6.87). The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02.

In other St. Modwen Properties news, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 464 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £41,760 ($54,932.91).

About St. Modwen Properties

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

