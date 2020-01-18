Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Given New GBX 730 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 679 ($8.93) to GBX 736 ($9.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Investec downgraded shares of Meggitt to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.05) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meggitt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 606.36 ($7.98).

LON MGGT opened at GBX 697.40 ($9.17) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 658.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 617.25. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.70. Meggitt has a 1 year low of GBX 484.30 ($6.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

