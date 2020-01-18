Grainger (LON:GRI) Price Target Increased to GBX 330 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRI. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 295.83 ($3.89).

LON GRI opened at GBX 302 ($3.97) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.25. Grainger has a 52-week low of GBX 205.60 ($2.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 318 ($4.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 299.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 260.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon bought 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £299.28 ($393.69). Also, insider Vanessa Simms bought 106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £296.80 ($390.42).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

