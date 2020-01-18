Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Increased to GBX 873 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 869 ($11.43) to GBX 873 ($11.48) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Informa from GBX 723 ($9.51) to GBX 690 ($9.08) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Informa from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 845 ($11.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 896.80 ($11.80).

LON:INF opened at GBX 863.60 ($11.36) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 828.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 825.07. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 657 ($8.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63.

In related news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total transaction of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

