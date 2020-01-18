Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a GBX 774 ($10.18) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 651 ($8.56). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 775 ($10.19) target price (up from GBX 725 ($9.54)) on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 646 ($8.50) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Electrocomponents has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 708.33 ($9.32).

Shares of Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 700 ($9.21) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 670.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 633.16. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of GBX 522.80 ($6.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 729.80 ($9.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

