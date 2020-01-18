Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VOD. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.89) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 193.18 ($2.54).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock opened at GBX 154.38 ($2.03) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.46 ($2.23). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 150.55.

In related news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.