Peel Hunt Downgrades N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) to Hold

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 200 ($2.63). Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. N Brown Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 153.75 ($2.02).

BWNG opened at GBX 107.90 ($1.42) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 139.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 123.12. The company has a market capitalization of $307.68 million and a P/E ratio of -16.86. N Brown Group has a 52 week low of GBX 82.95 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 163.90 ($2.16). The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

