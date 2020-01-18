Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BRBY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,177 ($28.64) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,035.50 ($26.78).

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,329 ($30.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion and a PE ratio of 26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,171.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,112.38. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07).

In other Burberry Group news, insider Debra L. Lee bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, with a total value of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

