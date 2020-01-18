Hiscox (LON:HSX) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HSX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,552 ($20.42) to GBX 1,246 ($16.39) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hiscox to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,290 ($16.97) in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC raised shares of Hiscox to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,478 ($19.44) to GBX 1,465 ($19.27) in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,402.67 ($18.45).

LON HSX opened at GBX 1,369 ($18.01) on Thursday. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,384.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,526.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 31.54.

In other news, insider Roberts S. Childs bought 10,000 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,276 ($16.79) per share, with a total value of £127,600 ($167,850.57).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

