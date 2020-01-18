180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $380,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SSO opened at $160.22 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $100.40 and a 1 year high of $160.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra S&P500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

